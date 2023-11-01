Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock value on the rise today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 216.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 217.25 and closed at 216.45. The stock's high for the day was 218.2, while the low was 214.5. The company's market capitalization is 80,451.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 448,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹217, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹216.6

The current stock price of Vedanta is 217, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.18% or 0.4 points.

01 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹216.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 448,999. The closing price for the shares was 216.45.

