Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta opened at ₹275.15 and closed at ₹273.8. The stock reached a high of ₹276.35 and a low of ₹265.05. The market capitalization is ₹99,725.04 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹338.25 and ₹207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 334,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.