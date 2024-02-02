Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 273.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 268.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta opened at 275.15 and closed at 273.8. The stock reached a high of 276.35 and a low of 265.05. The market capitalization is 99,725.04 crore. The 52-week high and low are 338.25 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 334,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹273.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Vedanta was 334,421 shares, and the closing price was 273.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!