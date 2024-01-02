Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened and closed at ₹258.5. The stock reached a high of ₹260.15 and a low of ₹256. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹95,531.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 385,323.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹257.45 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and the actual increase in price is 0.25. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small increase in price.
On the last day of Vedanta BSE trading, there were a total of 385,323 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was ₹258.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!