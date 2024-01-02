Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 257.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 257.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened and closed at 258.5. The stock reached a high of 260.15 and a low of 256. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 95,531.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 385,323.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹257.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹257.2

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 257.45 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and the actual increase in price is 0.25. Overall, the stock seems to be relatively stable with a small increase in price.

02 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹258.5 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta BSE trading, there were a total of 385,323 shares traded. The closing price for the shares was 258.5.

