Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Vedanta stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 3.23 %. The stock closed at 216.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.6 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta's stock opened at 217 and closed at 216.6 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 226.85, while the lowest price was 216.5. The company's market capitalization is 83,051.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 340.75 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 589,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹216.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 589,886 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 216.6.

