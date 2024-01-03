Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 257.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.05 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 257.45 and closed at 257.2. The stock had a high of 259.35 and a low of 253.05. The company's market capitalization is 95,847.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.75 and its 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 803,779 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹258.05, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹257.2

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 258.05, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

03 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹257.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 803,779. The closing price for the stock was 257.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.