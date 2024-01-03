Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹257.45 and closed at ₹257.2. The stock had a high of ₹259.35 and a low of ₹253.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹95,847.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75 and its 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 803,779 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹258.05, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 803,779. The closing price for the stock was ₹257.2.
