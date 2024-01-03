Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Today's Trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹257.45 and closed at ₹257.2. The stock had a high of ₹259.35 and a low of ₹253.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹95,847.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75 and its 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 803,779 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.