Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 229.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's open price was 224.35 and the close price was 223.6. The stock had a high of 230.2 and a low of 224.35. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 85,075.74 crore. The 52-week high was 340.75 and the 52-week low was 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 272,281 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc299.255.01.7383.0282.15126582.75
Hindalco Industries478.654.30.91508.8381.0106781.0
Vedanta233.24.151.81340.75207.8586657.0
NMDC159.1-0.8-0.5167.5598.646625.94
National Aluminium Company94.150.750.8106.368.917291.89
03 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Vedanta November futures opened at 235.0 as against previous close of 230.85

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 233.25. The bid price stands at 234.6 with a bid quantity of 8000, while the offer price is 234.75 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for Vedanta is at 72,380,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The Vedanta stock had a low price of 230.75 and a high price of 235.6 on the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹233.1, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹229.05

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 233.1. There has been a percent change of 1.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.05 points.

03 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.96%
3 Months-8.17%
6 Months-17.62%
YTD-25.7%
1 Year-22.91%
03 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹232.25, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹229.05

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 232.25. There has been a 1.4 percent change, indicating that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 3.2, which suggests that the stock has gained 3.2 points. This data indicates that Vedanta stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.

03 Nov 2023, 08:22 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹223.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Vedanta shares traded on the BSE was 272,281 shares. The closing price of the shares was 223.6.

