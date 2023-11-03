Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹224.35 and the close price was ₹223.6. The stock had a high of ₹230.2 and a low of ₹224.35. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹85,075.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹340.75 and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 272,281 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|299.25
|5.0
|1.7
|383.0
|282.15
|126582.75
|Hindalco Industries
|478.65
|4.3
|0.91
|508.8
|381.0
|106781.0
|Vedanta
|233.2
|4.15
|1.81
|340.75
|207.85
|86657.0
|NMDC
|159.1
|-0.8
|-0.5
|167.55
|98.6
|46625.94
|National Aluminium Company
|94.15
|0.75
|0.8
|106.3
|68.9
|17291.89
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 233.25. The bid price stands at 234.6 with a bid quantity of 8000, while the offer price is 234.75 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for Vedanta is at 72,380,000.
The Vedanta stock had a low price of ₹230.75 and a high price of ₹235.6 on the current day.
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹233.1. There has been a percent change of 1.77, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.05, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.05 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.96%
|3 Months
|-8.17%
|6 Months
|-17.62%
|YTD
|-25.7%
|1 Year
|-22.91%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹232.25. There has been a 1.4 percent change, indicating that the stock has increased in value. The net change is 3.2, which suggests that the stock has gained 3.2 points. This data indicates that Vedanta stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value.
On the last day, the volume of Vedanta shares traded on the BSE was 272,281 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹223.6.
