Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, Vedanta opened at ₹210 and closed at ₹208.25. The stock reached a high of ₹224.85 and a low of ₹210 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹82,642.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 1,454,572 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.