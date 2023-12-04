Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 233.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.3 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at 234.7 and closed at 233.35. The stock had a high of 242 and a low of 233.55. The company has a market capitalization of 88,882.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 1,367,475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹233.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,367,475. The closing price of the shares was 233.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.