Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Sees Uptick in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 263.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 258.85 and closed at 258.05. The highest price reached during the day was 267.2, while the lowest price was 255.75. The company's market capitalization is 97,927.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 828,425 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Vedanta stock today was 265.5, while the high price reached 270.7.

04 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Vedanta January futures opened at 269.95 as against previous close of 265.75

Vedanta, a leading Indian multinational conglomerate, currently has a spot price of 266.85. The bid price stands at 268.3 with a bid quantity of 6900, while the offer price is set at 268.45 with an offer quantity of 2300. The open interest for Vedanta is recorded at 87294200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹266.7, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹263.65

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 266.7, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 3.05 in value. This indicates positive momentum for the stock.

04 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.52%
3 Months7.94%
6 Months-4.92%
YTD2.03%
1 Year-17.45%
04 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹269.6, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹263.65

Vedanta stock is currently priced at 269.6, representing a 2.26% increase. There has been a net change of 5.95 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹258.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 828,425 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 258.05.

