Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Sees Uptick in Trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹258.85 and closed at ₹258.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹267.2, while the lowest price was ₹255.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹97,927.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 828,425 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Vedanta stock today was ₹265.5, while the high price reached ₹270.7.
Vedanta, a leading Indian multinational conglomerate, currently has a spot price of 266.85. The bid price stands at 268.3 with a bid quantity of 6900, while the offer price is set at 268.45 with an offer quantity of 2300. The open interest for Vedanta is recorded at 87294200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹266.7, with a percent change of 1.16 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.16% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net gain of 3.05 in value. This indicates positive momentum for the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.52%
|3 Months
|7.94%
|6 Months
|-4.92%
|YTD
|2.03%
|1 Year
|-17.45%
Vedanta stock is currently priced at ₹269.6, representing a 2.26% increase. There has been a net change of 5.95 in the stock price.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 828,425 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹258.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!