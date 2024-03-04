Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹271.55 and closed at ₹271.70 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹273.35 and the low was ₹270.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹101,378.15 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹301 and the low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 73,722 shares of Vedanta were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.