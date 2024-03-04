Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 271.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price TodayPremium
Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 271.55 and closed at 271.70 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 273.35 and the low was 270.55. The market capitalization stood at 101,378.15 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is 301 and the low is 207.85. On the BSE, a total of 73,722 shares of Vedanta were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:11:06 AM IST

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹271.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 73722 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 271.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie