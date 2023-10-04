Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 3.73 %. The stock closed at 222.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.8 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta opened at 230.95 and closed at 222.5. The stock had a high of 233.8 and a low of 225.2. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 85,725.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 3,111,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹230.8, up 3.73% from yesterday's ₹222.5

Vedanta's stock price is currently at 230.8, with a percent change of 3.73 and a net change of 8.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has gained 8.3 points.

04 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹222.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, a total of 3,111,840 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 222.5.

