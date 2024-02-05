Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock sees gains in today's trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's share price opened at ₹270.85 and closed at ₹268.45. The stock had a high of ₹276.75 and a low of ₹268.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹101,210.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹338.25, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, there were 662,726 shares traded.
Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹271.45 and a high of ₹278.30 for the day.
Vedanta, a prominent stock in the market, is currently trading at a spot price of 275. The bid price stands at 276.1, with a bid quantity of 2300, while the offer price is 276.3, with an offer quantity of 4600. The open interest for Vedanta is at an impressive 95270600. Investors may consider these data points while making informed decisions about trading this stock.
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹275, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% and has gained 2.55 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.4%
|3 Months
|4.56%
|6 Months
|10.32%
|YTD
|5.41%
|1 Year
|-16.66%
Vedanta stock is currently trading at ₹272.45 with a percent change of 1.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4, meaning the stock has increased by ₹4. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum.
On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 662,726. The closing price of each share was ₹268.45.
