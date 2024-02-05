Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 272.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's share price opened at 270.85 and closed at 268.45. The stock had a high of 276.75 and a low of 268.75. The company's market capitalization is 101,210.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 338.25, while the 52-week low is 207.85. On the BSE, there were 662,726 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low of 271.45 and a high of 278.30 for the day.

05 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST Vedanta February futures opened at 274.8 as against previous close of 274.1

Vedanta, a prominent stock in the market, is currently trading at a spot price of 275. The bid price stands at 276.1, with a bid quantity of 2300, while the offer price is 276.3, with an offer quantity of 4600. The open interest for Vedanta is at an impressive 95270600. Investors may consider these data points while making informed decisions about trading this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:57 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:48 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹275, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹272.45

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 275, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 2.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.94% and has gained 2.55 points.

05 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.4%
3 Months4.56%
6 Months10.32%
YTD5.41%
1 Year-16.66%
05 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹272.45, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹268.45

Vedanta stock is currently trading at 272.45 with a percent change of 1.49, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4, meaning the stock has increased by 4. Overall, the stock is showing positive momentum.

05 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹268.45 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 662,726. The closing price of each share was 268.45.

