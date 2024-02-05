Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock sees gains in today's trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's share price opened at ₹270.85 and closed at ₹268.45. The stock had a high of ₹276.75 and a low of ₹268.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹101,210.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹338.25, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, there were 662,726 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.