Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 263.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 269.6 and closed at 263.65. The stock's high for the day was 270.7, while the low was 265.2. Vedanta has a market capitalization of 98,837.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 340.75, and the 52-week low was 207.85. On the BSE, a total of 614,475 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹266.1, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹263.65

Vedanta stock is currently priced at 266.1 with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

05 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹263.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta witnessed a trading volume of 614,475 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day stood at 263.65 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.