Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Vedanta stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 272.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹272.6 and closed at ₹272.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹279.1, and the low was ₹272.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,696.92 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹301, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 467,829 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:01:27 AM IST
Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹276.45, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹272.9
Vedanta stock is currently trading at ₹276.45, with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
05 Mar 2024, 08:08:57 AM IST
Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹272.9 on last trading day
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 467,829 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹272.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!