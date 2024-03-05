Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹272.6 and closed at ₹272.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹279.1, and the low was ₹272.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,696.92 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹301, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 467,829 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta stock is currently trading at ₹276.45, with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
