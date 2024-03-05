Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Positive Trading Today

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Vedanta stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 272.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 272.6 and closed at 272.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 279.1, and the low was 272.6. The market capitalization stood at 102,696.92 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is 301, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 467,829 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹276.45, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹272.9

Vedanta stock is currently trading at 276.45, with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 1.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹272.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 467,829 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 272.9.

