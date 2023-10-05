Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -3.21 %. The stock closed at 230.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 230.8 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was 231.9, while the lowest price was 221. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 82,977.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta's shares was 1,895,700.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹230.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 1,895,700 shares. The closing price for the day was 230.8.

