Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 272.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Vedanta had an opening price of 272.6 and a closing price of 272.45. The stock reached a high of 279.8 and a low of 271.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 101,545.32 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is 338.25 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 586,403 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹273.35, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹272.45

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 273.35, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.33% or 0.9 points. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the day.

06 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹272.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Vedanta shares traded on the BSE was 586,403 shares. The closing price of these shares was 272.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!