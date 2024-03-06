Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Trading Today

3 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 285.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 283.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price TodayPremium
Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 277.15 and closed at 276.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 288.25, while the low was 274.50. The market capitalization stands at 106,096.01 crore. The 52-week high and low are 301 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,586,354 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 10:04:47 AM IST

Vedanta March futures opened at 289.3 as against previous close of 287.9

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 282.7 with a bid price of 284.25 and an offer price of 284.5. The offer quantity stands at 4600 while the bid quantity is 2300. The open interest for Vedanta is at 127438400. Investors can track these figures to make informed decisions regarding trading activities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

06 Mar 2024, 09:52:06 AM IST

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹283.15, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹285.6

Vedanta stock is currently priced at 283.15 with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:50:34 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:30:04 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.65%
3 Months10.85%
6 Months18.35%
YTD10.5%
1 Year-0.44%
06 Mar 2024, 09:03:42 AM IST

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹285.6, up 3.31% from yesterday's ₹276.45

Vedanta stock is currently trading at 285.6, with a 3.31% increase in price and a net change of 9.15.

06 Mar 2024, 08:00:12 AM IST

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹276.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 2,586,354 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 276.45.

