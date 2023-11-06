Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 229.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 232.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 230.75 and closed at 229.05. The highest price reached during the day was 235.6, while the lowest price was 230.75. The company's market capitalization is 86,487.17 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 410,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.85%
3 Months-3.8%
6 Months-15.27%
YTD-24.53%
1 Year-23.16%
06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹232.85, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹229.05

Vedanta stock is currently priced at 232.85, showing a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 3.8.

06 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹229.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 410,709 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 229.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.