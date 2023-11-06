Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹230.75 and closed at ₹229.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹235.6, while the lowest price was ₹230.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹86,487.17 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 410,709 shares.
06 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.85%
|3 Months
|-3.8%
|6 Months
|-15.27%
|YTD
|-24.53%
|1 Year
|-23.16%
06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹232.85, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹229.05
Vedanta stock is currently priced at ₹232.85, showing a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 3.8.
06 Nov 2023, 08:26 AM IST
Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹229.05 on last trading day
