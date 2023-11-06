Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars with Positive Trading

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹230.75 and closed at ₹229.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹235.6, while the lowest price was ₹230.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹86,487.17 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 410,709 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.