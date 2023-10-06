Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 223.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 221.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at 224.9 and closed at 223.4. The stock reached a high of 225.6 and a low of 220.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 82,438.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.75 and its 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 519,754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹221.95, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹223.4

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 221.95, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.65% and the value has decreased by 1.45.

06 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹223.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 519,754 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Vedanta's shares was 223.4.

