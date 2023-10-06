Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day of trading, Vedanta opened at ₹224.9 and closed at ₹223.4. The stock reached a high of ₹225.6 and a low of ₹220.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹82,438.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75 and its 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 519,754 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.