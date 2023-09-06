comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Upward Momentum

1 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 06 Sep 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 241.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VedantaPremium
Vedanta

The last day of Vedanta's trading saw an open price of 245 and a close price of 241.35. The stock had a high of 246.5 and a low of 243.15. The market capitalization for Vedanta is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 231.6. The BSE volume for the day was 192,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 11:24:59 AM IST

Vedanta September futures opened at 243.9 as against previous close of 242.15

Vedanta is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 242.55. The current bid price is 242.85, with a bid quantity of 2000. The offer price is 243.0, with an offer quantity of 8000. The stock has a high open interest of 53,878,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

06 Sep 2023, 11:14:14 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low of 242.3 and a high of 246.5 on the current day.

06 Sep 2023, 11:05:00 AM IST

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹242.75, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹241.35

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 242.75 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% with a net increase of 1.4.

06 Sep 2023, 10:45:41 AM IST

Top active options for Vedanta

Top active call options for Vedanta at 06 Sep 10:45 were at strike price of 250.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 5.5 (+17.02%) & 7.45 (+14.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Vedanta at 06 Sep 10:45 were at strike price of 240.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 245.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 5.75 (-12.21%) & 8.25 (-11.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

06 Sep 2023, 10:40:14 AM IST

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹243.55, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹241.35

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 243.55. There has been a 0.91% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 10:01:08 AM IST

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹243.3, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹241.35

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 243.3. There has been a 0.81 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.95.

06 Sep 2023, 10:00:05 AM IST

Vedanta September futures opened at 243.9 as against previous close of 242.15

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 243.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 243.45, while the offer price is 243.6. The offer quantity stands at 6000, while the bid quantity is 4000. The stock has a significant open interest of 53,318,000, indicating strong market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

06 Sep 2023, 09:40:10 AM IST

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹241.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta's trading on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 193,013. The closing price of each share was 241.35.

