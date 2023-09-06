Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Upward Momentum

The last day of Vedanta's trading saw an open price of ₹245 and a close price of ₹241.35. The stock had a high of ₹246.5 and a low of ₹243.15. The market capitalization for Vedanta is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹231.6. The BSE volume for the day was 192,988 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta September futures opened at 243.9 as against previous close of 242.15 Vedanta is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 242.55. The current bid price is 242.85, with a bid quantity of 2000. The offer price is 243.0, with an offer quantity of 8000. The stock has a high open interest of 53,878,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹242.3 and a high of ₹246.5 on the current day.

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹242.75, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹241.35 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹242.75 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% with a net increase of 1.4.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 06 Sep 10:45 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹5.5 (+17.02%) & ₹7.45 (+14.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 06 Sep 10:45 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹5.75 (-12.21%) & ₹8.25 (-11.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹243.55, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹241.35 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹243.55. There has been a 0.91% percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 2.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹243.3, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹241.35 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹243.3. There has been a 0.81 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.95.

Vedanta September futures opened at 243.9 as against previous close of 242.15 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 243.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 243.45, while the offer price is 243.6. The offer quantity stands at 6000, while the bid quantity is 4000. The stock has a significant open interest of 53,318,000, indicating strong market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹241.35 on last trading day On the last day of Vedanta's trading on BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 193,013. The closing price of each share was ₹241.35.