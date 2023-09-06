Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Sees Upward Momentum

Vedanta September futures opened at 243.9 as against previous close of 242.15 Vedanta is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 242.55. The current bid price is 242.85, with a bid quantity of 2000. The offer price is 243.0, with an offer quantity of 8000. The stock has a high open interest of 53,878,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹242.3 and a high of ₹246.5 on the current day.

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹242.75, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹241.35 The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹242.75 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 1.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.58% with a net increase of 1.4.

Top active options for Vedanta Top active call options for Vedanta at 06 Sep 10:45 were at strike price of ₹250.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹5.5 (+17.02%) & ₹7.45 (+14.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Vedanta at 06 Sep 10:45 were at strike price of ₹240.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹245.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹5.75 (-12.21%) & ₹8.25 (-11.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

