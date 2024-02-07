Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plummets in Trading Session

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹274.4 and closed at ₹273.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹284.4 and a low of ₹269.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹105,074.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹317.9 and ₹207.85, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 483,730 shares were traded.
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹282.15. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Vedanta stock has experienced a small decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.29%
|3 Months
|7.09%
|6 Months
|17.89%
|YTD
|9.46%
|1 Year
|-7.59%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Vedanta is ₹282.85. It has experienced a percent change of 3.48, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 9.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.5 points.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 483,730 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹273.35.
