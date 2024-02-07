Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plummets in Trading Session

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹274.4 and closed at ₹273.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹284.4 and a low of ₹269.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹105,074.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹317.9 and ₹207.85, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 483,730 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.