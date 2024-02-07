Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plummets in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 282.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 274.4 and closed at 273.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 284.4 and a low of 269.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 105,074.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 317.9 and 207.85, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 483,730 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹282.15, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹282.85

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 282.15. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, which means that the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that Vedanta stock has experienced a small decline in value.

07 Feb 2024, 09:39 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.29%
3 Months7.09%
6 Months17.89%
YTD9.46%
1 Year-7.59%
07 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹282.85, up 3.48% from yesterday's ₹273.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Vedanta is 282.85. It has experienced a percent change of 3.48, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 9.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.5 points.

07 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹273.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 483,730 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 273.35.

