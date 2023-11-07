Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock gains ground in today's trading session

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹232.4 and closed at ₹232.85. The stock had a high of ₹236.35 and a low of ₹230.4. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹86,598.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,119,218 shares.
Vedanta stock is currently trading at a spot price of 233.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 236.2, with a bid quantity of 2000. The offer price is 236.3, and there are 2000 shares available for purchase at this price. The stock has a high open interest of 72,540,000, indicating strong investor interest.
The current price of Vedanta stock is ₹233.15 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3 points, resulting in a 0.13% change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.69%
|3 Months
|-0.54%
|6 Months
|-16.48%
|YTD
|-24.42%
|1 Year
|-27.6%
