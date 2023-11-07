Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock gains ground in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 232.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 232.4 and closed at 232.85. The stock had a high of 236.35 and a low of 230.4. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 86,598.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,119,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Vedanta November futures opened at 234.8 as against previous close of 234.55

Vedanta stock is currently trading at a spot price of 233.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 236.2, with a bid quantity of 2000. The offer price is 236.3, and there are 2000 shares available for purchase at this price. The stock has a high open interest of 72,540,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹233.15, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹232.85

The current price of Vedanta stock is 233.15 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3 points, resulting in a 0.13% change.

07 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.69%
3 Months-0.54%
6 Months-16.48%
YTD-24.42%
1 Year-27.6%
07 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹232.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,119,218. The closing price for the day was 232.85.

