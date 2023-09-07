Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock soars on positive trading day

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹245 and closed at ₹241.35. The stock reached a high of ₹246.5 and a low of ₹240.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹231.6. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 510,544.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vedanta stock indicates that the price is ₹241.4, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Overall, further analysis would be needed to determine the significance of this change and to assess any trends or patterns in the stock's performance.
On the last day, Vedanta's BSE volume reached 510,544 shares, with a closing price of ₹241.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!