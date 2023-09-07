Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 241.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 245 and closed at 241.35. The stock reached a high of 246.5 and a low of 240.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 231.6. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 510,544.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹241.4, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹241.35

The current data for Vedanta stock indicates that the price is 241.4, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Overall, further analysis would be needed to determine the significance of this change and to assess any trends or patterns in the stock's performance.

07 Sep 2023, 08:26 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹241.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta's BSE volume reached 510,544 shares, with a closing price of 241.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.