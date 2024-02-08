Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 282.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 282 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's opening price was 284.15 and the closing price was 282.85. The stock had a high of 285.5 and a low of 277.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 104,758.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 317.9 and the 52-week low is 207.85. On the BSE, there were 395,255 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹282, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹282.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Vedanta is 282, reflecting a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, albeit a minor one.

08 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹282.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 395,255 shares. The closing price for this day was 282.85.

