Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹265.85 and closed at ₹266.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹271.15 and a low of ₹263.2. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹98,707.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 638,564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.