Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 266.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265.75 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 265.85 and closed at 266.1 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 271.15 and a low of 263.2. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 98,707.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 638,564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹265.75, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹266.1

The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at 265.75 with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

08 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹266.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta witnessed a trading volume of 638,564 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock stood at 266.1.

