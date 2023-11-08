Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets in trading today

Vedanta's stock price on the last day was ₹233.15. The stock opened and closed at the same price. The high of the day was ₹239 and the low was also ₹233.15. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹88,270.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,088,980 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta trading at ₹237.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹237.65 Based on the current data, the stock price of Vedanta is ₹237.35. The percent change is -0.13%, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.3 in the stock price. Click here for Vedanta Dividend

Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 296.15 3.3 1.13 383.0 288.7 125271.45 Hindalco Industries 484.2 0.9 0.19 508.8 381.0 108019.14 Vedanta 237.85 0.2 0.08 340.75 207.85 88384.94 NMDC 162.9 -0.05 -0.03 167.55 103.75 47739.57 National Aluminium Company 94.22 0.45 0.48 106.3 70.0 17304.74

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock's low price today is ₹237.35 and the high price is ₹239.8.

Vedanta November futures opened at 239.0 as against previous close of 239.15 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 238.3. The bid price is 239.25 with a bid quantity of 6000. The offer price is 239.45 with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has an open interest of 73566000.

Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 9.76% 3 Months 0.42% 6 Months -16.21% YTD -22.91% 1 Year -22.44%

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹233.15 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 1,088,980. The closing price for the stock was ₹233.15.