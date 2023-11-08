Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 237.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock price on the last day was 233.15. The stock opened and closed at the same price. The high of the day was 239 and the low was also 233.15. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 88,270.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,088,980 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:02 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta trading at ₹237.35, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹237.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of Vedanta is 237.35. The percent change is -0.13%, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.3, suggesting a decrease of 0.3 in the stock price.

Click here for Vedanta Dividend

08 Nov 2023, 10:32 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc296.153.31.13383.0288.7125271.45
Hindalco Industries484.20.90.19508.8381.0108019.14
Vedanta237.850.20.08340.75207.8588384.94
NMDC162.9-0.05-0.03167.55103.7547739.57
National Aluminium Company94.220.450.48106.370.017304.74
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹238.35, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹237.65

The current data shows that Vedanta stock has a price of 238.35. There has been a small increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.29. The net change in the stock price is 0.7.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price today is 237.35 and the high price is 239.8.

08 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Vedanta November futures opened at 239.0 as against previous close of 239.15

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 238.3. The bid price is 239.25 with a bid quantity of 6000. The offer price is 239.45 with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has an open interest of 73566000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹238.35, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹237.65

The current price of Vedanta stock is 238.35 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.29% from its previous price and has gained 0.7 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.76%
3 Months0.42%
6 Months-16.21%
YTD-22.91%
1 Year-22.44%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹237.65, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹233.15

The current price of Vedanta stock is 237.65, which represents a 1.93% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, indicating a positive movement.

08 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹233.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 1,088,980. The closing price for the stock was 233.15.

