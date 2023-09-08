Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Vedanta stock price went down today, 08 Sep 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 241.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

The last day of trading for Vedanta saw an open price of 241.4 and a close price of 241.4. The stock reached a high of 241.85 and a low of 237.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 88,808.56 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 231.6. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 841,693 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹241.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 841,693 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 241.4.

