Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 282 per share. The stock is currently trading at 278.85 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 284 and closed at 282. The stock reached a high of 285.35 and a low of 276.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 103,588.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 317.9, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares was 422,552.

09 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹282 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 422,552 shares, with a closing price of 282.

