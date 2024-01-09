Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares plummet as investors sell off

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹265.85 and closed at ₹265.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹267.55, while the lowest price recorded was ₹257.8. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹96,032.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. A total of 353,021 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is at ₹256.8. There has been a 0.68% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.75.
Vedanta stock reached a low of ₹256.1 and a high of ₹262.4 on the current day.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of INR 256.15. The bid price is INR 256.9, while the offer price is INR 257.0. The offer quantity stands at 50600, and the bid quantity is 9200. The open interest for Vedanta is 89120400.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.51%
|3 Months
|8.38%
|6 Months
|-8.43%
|YTD
|-0.04%
|1 Year
|-16.53%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹257.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.29%, resulting in a net change of -0.75.
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹262, with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% and has gained 3.45 points.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 353,021 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹265.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!