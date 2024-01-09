Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:24 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 258.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.8 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 265.85 and closed at 265.75. The highest price reached during the day was 267.55, while the lowest price recorded was 257.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 96,032.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. A total of 353,021 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹256.8, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹258.55

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is at 256.8. There has been a 0.68% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -1.75.

09 Jan 2024, 10:16 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock reached a low of 256.1 and a high of 262.4 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Vedanta January futures opened at 261.05 as against previous close of 259.45

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of INR 256.15. The bid price is INR 256.9, while the offer price is INR 257.0. The offer quantity stands at 50600, and the bid quantity is 9200. The open interest for Vedanta is 89120400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.51%
3 Months8.38%
6 Months-8.43%
YTD-0.04%
1 Year-16.53%
09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹257.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹258.55

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 257.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.29%, resulting in a net change of -0.75.

09 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹262, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹258.55

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 262, with a percent change of 1.33 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.33% and has gained 3.45 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹265.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 353,021 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 265.75.

