Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares slump as trading takes a hit

On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹238.25 and the close price was ₹237.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹239.8 and the low was ₹236. The company's market capitalization is ₹88,065.75 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,388,883 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.