Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares slump as trading takes a hit

On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹238.25 and the close price was ₹237.65. The stock's high for the day was ₹239.8 and the low was ₹236. The company's market capitalization is ₹88,065.75 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹340.75 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,388,883 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|-1.3%
|6 Months
|-17.05%
|YTD
|-23.1%
|1 Year
|-22.64%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹237.1 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.23% and has declined by ₹0.55.
On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a trading volume of 2,388,883 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹237.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!