Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares slump as trading takes a hit

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 237.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.1 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's open price was 238.25 and the close price was 237.65. The stock's high for the day was 239.8 and the low was 236. The company's market capitalization is 88,065.75 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,388,883 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months-1.3%
6 Months-17.05%
YTD-23.1%
1 Year-22.64%
09 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹237.1, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹237.65

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 237.1 with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -0.55. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.23% and has declined by 0.55.

09 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹237.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a trading volume of 2,388,883 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 237.65.

