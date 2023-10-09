Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stocks Plummet in the Market

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹222.7 and closed at ₹221.95. The stock had a high of ₹224 and a low of ₹220.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹82,717.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 356,208 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range Vedanta stock's low price today was ₹217.2, while the high price reached ₹221.1. Share Via

Vedanta October futures opened at 220.95 as against previous close of 223.25 Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 220.6. The bid price is 221.4, with a bid quantity of 6000. The offer price is slightly higher at 221.55, with an offer quantity of 4000. The stock has a significant open interest of 67,332,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹220.35, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹222.7 The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is ₹220.35 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -2.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.06% and the actual decrease in value is ₹2.35. Share Via

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹222.7, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹221.95 The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹222.7 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹221.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 356,208 shares with a closing price of ₹221.95. Share Via