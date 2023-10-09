comScore
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stocks Plummet in the Market
LIVE UPDATES

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stocks Plummet in the Market

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.06 %. The stock closed at 222.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 220.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VedantaPremium
Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 222.7 and closed at 221.95. The stock had a high of 224 and a low of 220.9. The company's market capitalization is 82,717.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 356,208 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:19:44 AM IST

Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price today was 217.2, while the high price reached 221.1.

09 Oct 2023, 10:02:26 AM IST

Vedanta October futures opened at 220.95 as against previous close of 223.25

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 220.6. The bid price is 221.4, with a bid quantity of 6000. The offer price is slightly higher at 221.55, with an offer quantity of 4000. The stock has a significant open interest of 67,332,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:52:09 AM IST

Vedanta Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:49:10 AM IST

Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹220.35, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹222.7

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is 220.35 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -2.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.06% and the actual decrease in value is 2.35.

09 Oct 2023, 09:09:18 AM IST

Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹222.7, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹221.95

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 222.7 with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:03:14 AM IST

Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹221.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 356,208 shares with a closing price of 221.95.

