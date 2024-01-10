Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹262 and closed at ₹258.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹264.25, while the low was ₹256. Vedanta's market capitalization stands at ₹96,738.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares on that day was 1,231,091.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹258.55 on last trading day
