Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 258.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 262 and closed at 258.55. The stock's high for the day was 264.25, while the low was 256. Vedanta's market capitalization stands at 96,738.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares on that day was 1,231,091.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹258.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 1,231,091 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for Vedanta shares on that day was 258.55.

