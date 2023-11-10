Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 237.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.15 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, the open price of Vedanta was 236.4, with a close price of 237.1. The stock reached a high of 238.25 and a low of 234.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 87,341.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 201,587 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹237.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 201,587 shares. The closing price for the stock was 237.1.

