Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 222.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 219.55 and closed at 222.7. The stock reached a high of 221.1 and a low of 217.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 81,305.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 848,376 shares of Vedanta were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹222.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had a volume of 848,376 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 222.7.

