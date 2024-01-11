Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 2.51 %. The stock closed at 260.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 254.8 and closed at 260.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 268.05 and a low of 251.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 99,171.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 340.75 and 207.85 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,097,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹260.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Vedanta shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,097,413. The closing price for the shares was 260.45.

