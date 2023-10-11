Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Soars in Today's Trading Session

Vedanta's stock opened at ₹219 and closed at ₹218.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹224, while the lowest was ₹218.65. The company's market capitalization is ₹82,512.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. On the BSE, a total of 316,912 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.