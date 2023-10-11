Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 222.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 222.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

Vedanta's stock opened at 219 and closed at 218.9 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 224, while the lowest was 218.65. The company's market capitalization is 82,512.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. On the BSE, a total of 316,912 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹222.95, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹222.15

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is at 222.95. There has been a 0.36 percent change, which translates to a net change of 0.8.

11 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹222.15, up 0% from yesterday's ₹222.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Vedanta is 222.15 with no change in the net value. The percent change is also 0%.

11 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹218.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta BSE had a volume of 316,912 shares, and the closing price was 218.9.

