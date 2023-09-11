Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 239.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 237.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta had an open price of 238.3 and a close price of 239.1. The stock reached a high of 239.95 and a low of 236.7. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 88,288.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 231.6. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 955,177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹239.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a BSE volume of 955,177 shares with a closing price of 239.1.

