Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today : The stock of Vedanta opened at ₹278.55 and closed at ₹278.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹280, while the lowest was ₹268.3. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently at ₹101,916.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹317.9, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 555,002 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.