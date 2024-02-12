Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today : The stock of Vedanta opened at ₹278.55 and closed at ₹278.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹280, while the lowest was ₹268.3. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently at ₹101,916.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹317.9, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 555,002 shares on the BSE.
Vedanta stock's low price today was ₹270.5, while its high price reached ₹281.25.
Vedanta's spot price is currently at 273.8 with a bid price of 274.25 and an offer price of 274.4. The offer quantity is 2300 and the bid quantity is also 2300. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 96820800.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹275.7 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 1.35. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.49% or 1.35 points. This information indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|1.41%
|6 Months
|15.18%
|YTD
|6.11%
|1 Year
|-11.53%
Based on the current data, the Vedanta stock is priced at ₹276.55, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without more information on the overall performance of the stock and market conditions, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 555,002 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹278.85.
