Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Vedanta stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 274.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 275.7 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : The stock of Vedanta opened at 278.55 and closed at 278.85 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 280, while the lowest was 268.3. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently at 101,916.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 317.9, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 555,002 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price today was 270.5, while its high price reached 281.25.

12 Feb 2024, 10:09 AM IST Vedanta February futures opened at 277.55 as against previous close of 275.15

Vedanta's spot price is currently at 273.8 with a bid price of 274.25 and an offer price of 274.4. The offer quantity is 2300 and the bid quantity is also 2300. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 96820800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹275.7, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹274.35

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 275.7 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 1.35. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.49% or 1.35 points. This information indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months1.41%
6 Months15.18%
YTD6.11%
1 Year-11.53%
12 Feb 2024, 09:14 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹276.55, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹274.35

Based on the current data, the Vedanta stock is priced at 276.55, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 2.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without more information on the overall performance of the stock and market conditions, it is difficult to draw any definitive conclusions.

12 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹278.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 555,002 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 278.85.

