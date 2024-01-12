Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock falls as investors react to market conditions

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 274.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 273.35 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 268.25 and closed at 267. The highest price reached during the day was 276, while the lowest price was 266.55. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 101,994.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 967,058 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

The Vedanta stock reached a low price of 271.3 and a high price of 274.85 on the current day.

12 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Vedanta January futures opened at 274.5 as against previous close of 276.0

Vedanta is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 272.65. The bid price is 273.7, while the offer price stands at 273.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 2300 and a bid quantity of 4600. The open interest for Vedanta is 103,161,900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹273.35, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹274.6

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 273.35 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.46% and the actual price decrease is 1.25.

12 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.17%
3 Months12.4%
6 Months-1.24%
YTD6.21%
1 Year-13.69%
12 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹274.6, up 2.85% from yesterday's ₹267

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 274.6. There has been a percent change of 2.85, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.6, suggesting that the stock has risen by 7.6 points.

12 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹267 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 967,058. The closing price of each share was 267.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.