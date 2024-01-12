Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta stock falls as investors react to market conditions

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹268.25 and closed at ₹267. The highest price reached during the day was ₹276, while the lowest price was ₹266.55. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹101,994.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 967,058 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Vedanta stock reached a low price of ₹271.3 and a high price of ₹274.85 on the current day.
Vedanta is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 272.65. The bid price is 273.7, while the offer price stands at 273.9. The stock has an offer quantity of 2300 and a bid quantity of 4600. The open interest for Vedanta is 103,161,900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹273.35 with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.46% and the actual price decrease is ₹1.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.17%
|3 Months
|12.4%
|6 Months
|-1.24%
|YTD
|6.21%
|1 Year
|-13.69%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹274.6. There has been a percent change of 2.85, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.6, suggesting that the stock has risen by 7.6 points.
On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 967,058. The closing price of each share was ₹267.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!