Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Shows Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 237.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.25 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 237.25 and closed at 237.7. The stock reached a high of 238.8 and a low of 236.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 88,492.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 231.6. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 314,116 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

12 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹238.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹237.7

The current stock price of Vedanta is 238.25 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹237.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 314,116 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 237.7.

