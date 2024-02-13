Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Plummets in Stock Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Vedanta stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 267.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.95 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at 276.55 and closed at 274.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 281.25 and a low of 265.25. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 99,372.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 317.9, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 751,996 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹264.95, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹267.5

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 264.95 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and the value has decreased by 2.55 rupees.

13 Feb 2024, 10:12 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Today's Price range

Vedanta stock's low price for the day is 260.85, while the high price is 267.8.

13 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Vedanta February futures opened at 268.05 as against previous close of 267.75

Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 261.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 262.05, while the offer price is 262.35. There is a bid quantity of 4600 shares and an offer quantity of 2300 shares. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 95,532,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:00 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹262.8, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹267.5

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 262.8, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -4.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.76% and the value has dropped by 4.7.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months1.26%
6 Months14.59%
YTD3.71%
1 Year-13.69%
13 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹267.55, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹267.5

The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at 267.55, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This suggests that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a slight increase. It is important to note that this information provides only a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and may change throughout the trading day.

13 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹274.35 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 751,996. The closing price for the day was 274.35.

