Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Plummets in Stock Market Trading

Vedanta Share Price Today : Vedanta's stock opened at ₹276.55 and closed at ₹274.35 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹281.25 and a low of ₹265.25. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹99,372.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹317.9, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 751,996 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹264.95 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -2.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and the value has decreased by 2.55 rupees.
Vedanta stock's low price for the day is ₹260.85, while the high price is ₹267.8.
Vedanta is currently trading at a spot price of 261.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 262.05, while the offer price is 262.35. There is a bid quantity of 4600 shares and an offer quantity of 2300 shares. The open interest for Vedanta stands at 95,532,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹262.8, with a percent change of -1.76 and a net change of -4.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.76% and the value has dropped by 4.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|3 Months
|1.26%
|6 Months
|14.59%
|YTD
|3.71%
|1 Year
|-13.69%
The current data shows that Vedanta stock is priced at ₹267.55, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This suggests that the stock price has remained relatively stable, with a slight increase. It is important to note that this information provides only a snapshot of the stock's performance at a specific moment and may change throughout the trading day.
On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 751,996. The closing price for the day was ₹274.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!