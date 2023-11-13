Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Vedanta stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 245 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 246 and closed at 245.25. The high for the day was 247.65 and the low was 243.65. The company has a market capitalization of 90,832.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 340.75 and the 52-week low was 207.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 482,863 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹242, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹245

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is 242, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% or 3. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.

13 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.37%
3 Months3.62%
6 Months-10.85%
YTD-20.48%
1 Year-20.15%
13 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹243.8, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹245

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that its price is 243.8. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹245.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Vedanta's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 482,863. The closing price for the shares was 245.25.

