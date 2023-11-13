Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta shares plummet as investors sell off

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹246 and closed at ₹245.25. The high for the day was ₹247.65 and the low was ₹243.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹90,832.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹340.75 and the 52-week low was ₹207.85. The stock saw a trading volume of 482,863 shares on the BSE.
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹242, with a percent change of -1.22 and a net change of -3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.22% or ₹3. This information suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.37%
|3 Months
|3.62%
|6 Months
|-10.85%
|YTD
|-20.48%
|1 Year
|-20.15%
