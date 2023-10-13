Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Rise in Positive Trading Session

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹225.55 and closed at ₹227.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹227.65, while the lowest was ₹225.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹83,998.56 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is ₹340.75, and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 561,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.