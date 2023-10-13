Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Shares Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 226.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 226.9 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 225.55 and closed at 227.7. The highest price reached during the day was 227.65, while the lowest was 225.1. The market capitalization of the company is 83,998.56 crore. The 52-week high for Vedanta is 340.75, and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the day was 561,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Vedanta share price NSE Live :Vedanta trading at ₹226.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹226.15

The current stock price of Vedanta is 226.9, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹226.15, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹227.7

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 226.15 with a percent change of -0.68 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.68% and has dropped by 1.55 points.

13 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹227.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 561,552 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 227.7.

