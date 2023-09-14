Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 231.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at 230.15 and closed at 231.8. The stock reached a high of 234.25 and a low of 230.15 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently 86,691.42 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 230.25. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares on this day was 355,210.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.34%
3 Months-22.19%
6 Months-16.8%
YTD-24.35%
1 Year-15.94%
14 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹233.4, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹231.8

The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is 233.4 with a percent change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.69% from the previous trading day. The net change is 1.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.6 in value. Overall, the stock is performing positively, showing a slight increase in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹231.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 355,210 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 231.8.

