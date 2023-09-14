Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹230.15 and closed at ₹231.8. The stock reached a high of ₹234.25 and a low of ₹230.15 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently ₹86,691.42 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹230.25. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares on this day was 355,210.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.