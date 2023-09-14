Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹230.15 and closed at ₹231.8. The stock reached a high of ₹234.25 and a low of ₹230.15 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Vedanta is currently ₹86,691.42 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹230.25. The BSE volume for Vedanta shares on this day was 355,210.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.34%
|3 Months
|-22.19%
|6 Months
|-16.8%
|YTD
|-24.35%
|1 Year
|-15.94%
The current data of Vedanta stock shows that the stock price is ₹233.4 with a percent change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.69% from the previous trading day. The net change is 1.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹1.6 in value. Overall, the stock is performing positively, showing a slight increase in value.
On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 355,210 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹231.8.
