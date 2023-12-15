Hello User
Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 254.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.45 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 256 and closed at 253.2. The stock reached a high of 257.7 and a low of 248.85. The company has a market capitalization of 94,621.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75, while the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 918,994 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST Vedanta December futures opened at 261.0 as against previous close of 255.4

Vedanta, a mining and metal company, is currently trading at a spot price of 258.85. The bid price stands at 259.65 with a bid quantity of 4000, while the offer price is 259.8 with an offer quantity of 4000. The stock has an open interest of 87,492,000, indicating the number of open contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Vedanta Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Vedanta share price update :Vedanta trading at ₹258.45, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹254.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Vedanta is 258.45. There has been a percent change of 1.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, which means that the stock has increased by 3.7 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.33%
3 Months3.23%
6 Months-9.47%
YTD-17.43%
1 Year-19.43%
15 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹254.75, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹253.2

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 254.75 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% and has gained 1.55 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

15 Dec 2023, 08:23 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹253.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 918,994. The closing price for the day was 253.2.

