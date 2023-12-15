Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹256 and closed at ₹253.2. The stock reached a high of ₹257.7 and a low of ₹248.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹94,621.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 918,994 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.