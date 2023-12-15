Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta Stock Soars in Trading Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at ₹256 and closed at ₹253.2. The stock reached a high of ₹257.7 and a low of ₹248.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹94,621.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹340.75, while the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The BSE volume for Vedanta was 918,994 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Vedanta, a mining and metal company, is currently trading at a spot price of 258.85. The bid price stands at 259.65 with a bid quantity of 4000, while the offer price is 259.8 with an offer quantity of 4000. The stock has an open interest of 87,492,000, indicating the number of open contracts in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Vedanta is ₹258.45. There has been a percent change of 1.45, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 3.7, which means that the stock has increased by 3.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.33%
|3 Months
|3.23%
|6 Months
|-9.47%
|YTD
|-17.43%
|1 Year
|-19.43%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹254.75 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.61% and has gained 1.55 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 918,994. The closing price for the day was ₹253.2.
