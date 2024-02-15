Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹268.25 and the close price was ₹269.45. The stock had a high of ₹282.5 and a low of ₹264.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹103,718.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹317.9 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 580,570 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.