Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 279.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 284.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was 268.25 and the close price was 269.45. The stock had a high of 282.5 and a low of 264.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 103,718.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 317.9 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 580,570 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST Vedanta share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.94%
3 Months6.5%
6 Months18.25%
YTD8.16%
1 Year-11.0%
15 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Vedanta share price Today :Vedanta trading at ₹284.2, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹279.2

The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is 284.2. There has been a percent change of 1.79, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

15 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹269.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, a total of 580,570 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 269.45.

