Vedanta share price Today Live Updates : Vedanta's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's open price was ₹268.25 and the close price was ₹269.45. The stock had a high of ₹282.5 and a low of ₹264.65. The market capitalization of Vedanta is ₹103,718.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹317.9 and the 52-week low is ₹207.85. The stock had a trading volume of 580,570 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.94%
|3 Months
|6.5%
|6 Months
|18.25%
|YTD
|8.16%
|1 Year
|-11.0%
The current data for Vedanta stock shows that the price is ₹284.2. There has been a percent change of 1.79, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Vedanta on the BSE, a total of 580,570 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹269.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!