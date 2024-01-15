Hello User
Vedanta Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vedanta stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 274.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 272.4 per share. Investors should monitor Vedanta stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vedanta Stock Price Today

Vedanta Share Price Today : On the last day, Vedanta's stock opened at 274.6 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 274.85 and a low of 270.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Vedanta is 101,177.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 340.75 and the 52-week low is 207.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,238,310 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Vedanta share price Live :Vedanta closed at ₹274.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Vedanta had a trading volume of 3,238,310 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 274.6.

